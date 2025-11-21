Kentucky's matchup with Loyola MD will be a big opportunity for Andrija Jelavic
Late in the matchup with the Michigan State Spartans, Kentucky power forward Mo Dioubate went down with an injury, and it sounds like he will more than likely be out this evening when the Wildcats take on Loyola Maryland.
This means that Andrija Jelavic is going to get his chance to get more minutes as he will more than likely start if Dioubate isn't able to give it a go.
Jelavic has shown flashes all season long that he is going to be a special player, but he hasn't been able to put it all together. This game against Loyola Maryland is an opportunity for the Croatian power forward to prove that he is going to be a special player in the blue and white.
When Kentucky landed Jelavic, the word around town was that he is a knockdown shooter from deep. So far at Kentucky, his shooting has been the worst part of his game, which is, in a weird way, positive.
Fans know he can shoot the ball because his metrics on Kentucky's shooting system were some of the best on the team. He just hasn't put it all together in a game this season.
While Jelavic hasn't shot the ball as well as fans expected him to so far this season, he has done everything else well. He has defended, rebounded, and passed at a high level. Jelavic has also been one of the Wildcats' best offensive rebounders, which has turned into put-back layups and second possessions for this team.
Early into the season, Dioubate has not played well in these marquee basketball games. He can't hit the broad side of a barn from three right now, and the Pope offense really needs a four who can shoot the ball. This is a big reason why Big Blue Nation is praying that Jelavic can get going from deep.
This game would be an excellent night for Jelavic to get hot from deep. Three-point shooting has been an issue for this basketball team, so Mark Pope needs his Croatian big man to start shooting the ball better.
Dioubate is a better defender than Jelavic, but the 6'10 sophomore forward is proving that he can guard. Once the offensive part of his game starts to get going, he could be a player who gets Kentucky back in the national discussion. Big Blue Nation needs to pay attention to the play of Jelavic this evening.