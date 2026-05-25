Malachi Moreno can really prove himself with another year at Kentucky

After a couple of weeks anxiously awaiting the big decision from Malachi Moreno as he continued to go through the NBA draft process, the big man put pen to paper and announced his intention to return to Kentucky for a second year. Now that he's back, Moreno has a chance to really cement himself as a top draft prospect next season.

This draft class shook out well for Moreno, with the amount of young guys staying in the draft shrinking due to players coming back to cash in on NIL for another season, which made his stock rise. There was even some first round buzz as the combine went on, but those close to NBA folks began to believe that the buzz was all just smoke, more about leverage than a guaranteed spot in the draft. Moreno didn't receive any sort of first round guarantee, so why gamble on that position when you can come back and solidify your draft stock with another year of developing? That's the question that ultimately led Moreno back to Lexington.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) goes around Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Kentucky fans started to become a little worried, but there were always signs to be optimistic. Even late last week, NBA executives thought Moreno should come back to college in what was a pretty overwhelming vote. So, what does the Kentucky native have in store for year two? Moreno was likely to be an early second round pick ultimately in this draft, but he has an opportunity to guarantee a first round spot with another solid season. With how much of a focal point he will be on next year's squad, the opportunity is massive for him. Even going as a high as the lottery is on the table if year two goes well.

After his announcement, multiple media members close to those around the NBA believed Moreno made the right choice by returning. One example is well-respected NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek, who had this to say about Moreno heading into a year two full of opportunity: "Malachi Moreno making the right decision to return to Kentucky as I predicted last week. Multiple reports and speculation of a first-round promise felt like draft smoke and he’s much better off developing another year amongst his peers instead of fighting in the G League."

Moreno has a unique opportunity to take advantage of a weaker draft next year while also continuing to increase his stock. Will year two go as planned? He'll certainly be a huge part of the team's success.

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) passes the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

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