Mark Pope elaborates on Kentucky's 'uncharacteristic' pregame experience at Louisville
Kentucky did not look themselves on Tuesday against Louisville. It's been said numerous times at this point, but the Wildcats really looked all out of sorts essentially the entire game, aside from the late run, which the WIldcats let slip from their fingers in the final few minutes.
After the game, speaking with the media on Thursday, Mark Pope said something that had Big Blue Nation speculating and up in arms about what possibly happened after Pope brought up an "uncharacteristic" pregame experience that happened in Louisville.
"I'm not ready to tell the story yet, but at some point, we'll talk in detail about our pregame experience at Louisville, and it was out of character for us, and that's young and new," Pope said Thursday. "I actually don't want to keep our emotions in check. It wouldn't be exactly words I'd say. I want to keep them focused, and I want to keep them intentional."
Fast-forward to after Friday's win over Eastern Illinois, Mark Pope was asked if he could elaborate further on his comment and specify what happened. A comment that had fans speculating all over social media, with some suggesting internal locker room issues, to others believing it isn't a big deal, turns out, it's not as crazy of a story as it seems, and the head coach was teasing the fanbase.
"I’m big Taylor Swift Fan, and I just like to leave out these little things that just keep everybody wondering and guessing. There's really not much to it," Pope said. "At some point, I'll tell you the story, but I like you guys to ask me about that for a couple more days. It really is nothing. It's just something about the emotional level of our team. …I wanted to, like, tease this out and let it play for a few more days, but when we talk about it, it's really not going to be very interesting. ...I had this sense that this beautiful BBN community would be like, 'What is it?' I love that”
Pope really got a kick out of toying with Big Blue Nation, and after his comments sent fans being very critical of the way he handled the comment, the head coach left fans laughing at Pope teasing them with something that he knew would get Kentucky fans riled up, especially with how passionate they are. He had to get a good laugh himself seeing all of the speculation since Thursday afternoon.