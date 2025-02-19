Mississippi State's win over Texas A&M is bad for Kentucky's SEC Tournament seeding
The Kentucky Wildcats are desperately trying to avoid playing on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament, and there are a few teams Big Blue Nation needs to be rooting against to avoid an early game in Nashville.
Two of the main teams the Wildcats need to be rooting against are Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. The good news for Mark Pope's team is he will have an opportunity to create some separation with the Commodores in less than an hour.
Mississippi State played on Tuesday, picking up a commanding win over the Texas A&M Aggies behind 25 points from star guard Josh Hubbard. This gives the Bulldogs a 7-6 record in SEC play, which the Wildcats can match this evening with a win over Vandy.
Mississippi State, aside from a road game against Alabama, has a manageable remaining schedule, which is why the Wildcats need them to lose a few games they perhaps should not.
Kentucky currently sits at the ninth spot in the SEC, which would have them playing on Wednesday, but a win this evening over Vanderbilt would leap from the Wildcats over the Bulldogs.
Kentucky would also love Ole Miss to slip down the stretch, as this would give the Cats a chance to be the seventh seed in Nashville.
Coach Pope has made it clear that he plans to go to Nashville with the intention of winning a Championship, and it will be a lot harder to do that if the Wildcats have to win five games to get it done.
Kentucky desperately needs to be the eighth seed or better in Nashville and step one for this goal is beating the Vanderbilt Commodores this evening.