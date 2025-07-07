Phoenix Suns Podcast makes bold claim about Koby Brea
During Koby Brea's one season at Kentucky, Mark Pope contiously brought up his incredible efficiency. When he first signed with Kentucky, Pope called Brea the "most efficient mid-to-high major player in college basketball in the last decade." In his last season at Dayton, Brea led the country in three-point percentage, shooting it at a 49.8 percent clip, which is unreal. Last season at Kentucky, he shot the ball at a 43.5 percent rate.
Brea was recently drafted by the Phoenix Suns with the 41st pick in the NBA Draft. The 6-7 guard is going to be paired with another former Wildcat who is also a really good shooter in Devin Booker. Brea was a heavy topic on the PHNX Suns Podcast when they were joined by media personality and Kentucky fan Tyler Withers, who had some very high praise for Brea when talking about his shooting ability, Withers believes he is one of the best 'pure shooters' he has ever seen play at Kentucky.
"As pure shooter, like, ball leaving the hand, it's tough because I'm factoring in the one year he played for U.K. but also he's got four years at Dayton where he was as good or better than that. So, he's definitely one of the best, maybe number one at the ball leaving his hand. Free throws, he's like 88-90 percent plus, he's 43 percent career at range, at volume. Again, off movement, off the dribble if he needs to. He's very, very high. I'm sure I'm forgetting somebody, but he's, I'd have to say top two or three to give myself a little grace but he's up there."- Withers on Brea's shooting.
Obviously, Kentucky has had many great shooters over the years, but it's hard to argue the beautlful shot mechanics of Brea when you also factor in just how efficient he was in college. His last year at Dayton should be something NBA scouts and analysts, along with Phoenix Suns fans, all look at when thinking about what Brea can bring to the team.
Brea will certainly have a good chance of carving out a role in Phoenix with his efficient shooting. Check out Withers' full thoughts on Brea from the PHNX Suns Podcast below.