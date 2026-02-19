Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Devin Booker, Alperen Sengun, MVP Candidate)

After a week away for the All-Star break, the NBA returns on Thursday night with a massive 10-game slate.

So, it’s only right that we bet on a few player props, right?

Thursday’s action features some of the biggest stars in the league, including MVP candidates like Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown, Cade Cunningham, Victor Wembanyama and more.

I’m eyeing two All-Star centers (Jokic being one of them) in my best props tonight, as well as a play for Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker against the San Antonio Spurs.

Betting on player props is a great way to get in the action without relying solely on the outcome of the game.

I’ve narrowed things down to my four favorite picks on Feb. 19, so let’s dive into the odds and a breakdown for each of these props.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 19

Alperen Sengun OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-133)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Alperen Sengun is a great prop target against Charlotte:

Thursday’s matchup with the Hornets could be a big game on the glass for Sengun, who is averaging 9.4 rebounds on 17.0 rebound chances per game this season. The Rockets center has at least nine boards in nine of his last 10 games, and this has suddenly become an intriguing matchup for him on the glass.

With Hornets center Moussa Diabaté suspended, they are down their best rebounder and aren’t nearly as dangerous as they’ve been this season in the paint. Charlotte is second to Houston in rebound percentage this season, but Sengun grabbed nine boards in less than 28 minutes in his last matchup with the Hornets (with Diabaté playing).

The Rockets big man has 28 games with at least nine rebounds this season, so I’ll trust him to take advantage of this short-handed frontcourt on Thursday.

Jaylon Tyson OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-115)

Cleveland Cavaliers wing Jaylon Tyson has found himself in a bigger role in his second season, and he’s taken advantage, averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 47.5 percent from 3-point range.

The former first-round pick has been a knockdown 3-point shooter all season, and now he has a favorable matchup with a Brooklyn defense that is 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.

Tyson has two or more 3s made in eight of his last 10 games, and he’s shooting 50.6 percent from 3 (on 4.5 attempts per game) since Jan. 1.

He’s a great target on Thursday, as he should continue to get some easy looks playing off of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

Devin Booker 6+ Assists (-154)

Booker has given the Spurs some trouble as a passer this season, putting up 13 and seven assists in his two games against them. San Antonio ranks 12th in the league in opponent assists per game, but I like this prop line for Booker, as it sneaks in just below his season average.

Overall, the Suns star is averaging 6.3 dimes on 12.9 potential assists per game, picking up at least six assists in 23 of his 43 appearances in the 2025-26 campaign.

The All-Star guard is going to have the ball in his hands a ton on Thursday, and the Spurs are allowing over 13 assists per game to opposing guards in the 2025-26 campaign. I think Booker is worth a look in this matchup as the Suns look to go 3-0 against San Antonio in the 2025-26 season.

Nikola Jokic to Record a Triple-Double (-101)

Another play from today’s Peter’s Points , I love Jokic to record a fourth triple-double in a row, this time against the Los Angeles Clippers:

The three-time league MVP went into the All-Star break by recording three consecutive triple-doubles, and now he gets to take on a Clippers team that traded Ivica Zubac at the deadline.

That should make things much easier for Jokic on the glass, and the Nuggets star has put up some crazy numbers (in limited minutes in some of his games) since returning from a knee injury.

Jokic is averaging 24.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and in the seven games he’s appeared in since his knee injury.

He’s already recorded 20 triple-doubles, and I think this price is a steal given the fact that the Nuggets star is averaging a triple-double (28.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists) in the 2025-26 season.

