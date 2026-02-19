Suns vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 19

Two surprise Western Conference teams square off on Thursday night in their first game out of the All-Star break.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are favored at home against Denver Booker and the Phoenix Suns, who are in the mix for a top-six seed in the West.

Phoenix currently holds the No. 7 seed in the conference, and it’s 2-0 against the Spurs already this season. Still, oddsmakers expect the Spurs (19-6 at home) to take care of business with De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama all healthy on Thursday night.

San Antonio is the No. 2 seed in the West, sitting just three games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who they have beaten four times this season.

Can Wemby and company add another home win to their resume?

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference showdown.

Suns vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns +7.5 (-110)

Spurs -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Suns: +235

Spurs: -290

Total

228.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Suns vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 19

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Suns record: 32-23

Spurs record: 38-16

Suns vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Cole Anthony – out

Dillon Brooks – out

Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Ingram – out

Stanley Umude – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Lindy Waters III – out

Mason Plumlee – out

Suns vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Devin Booker 6+ Assists (-154)

Booker has given the Spurs some trouble as a passer this season, putting up 13 and seven assists in his two games against them. San Antonio ranks 12th in the league in opponent assists per game, but I like this prop line for Booker, as it sneaks in just below his season average.

Overall, the Suns star is averaging 6.3 dimes on 12.9 potential assists per game, picking up at least six assists in 23 of his 43 appearances in the 2025-26 campaign.

The All-Star guard is going to have the ball in his hands a ton on Thursday, and the Spurs are allowing over 13 assists per game to opposing guards in the 2025-26 campaign. I think Booker is worth a look in this matchup as the Suns look to go 3-0 against San Antonio.

Suns vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

These teams have gone UNDER this total in one of their two meetings this season, but overall they have both hit the UNDER in the majority of their games.

San Antonio and Phoenix have both hit the UNDER in 32 of their 55 games this season (58.2 percent), and it’s likely due to their elite defenses.

The Suns rank 10th in the league in defensive rating and fifth in opponent points per game while the Spurs clock in at No. 3 and No. 7 in those respective categories.

Even with Booker and Wembanyama both healthy (Wemby missed one of the two meetings between these teams), I think this game could end up in the low 100s, especially if the Suns (22nd in pace) control the tempo.

Plus, the UNDER is 15-10 in the Spurs’ home games this season.

Pick: UNDER 228.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

