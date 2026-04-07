This PF transferring out of the ACC would be a perfect fit for Mark Pope and Kentucky

Mark Pope and the coaching staff have work to do in the transfer portal this cycle as a ton of players have to be replaced. Not only do they have to be replaced, but Pope needs to go out and get some talented players to replenish this roster.

Five players from last year’s Kentucky team have already hit the portal, and more are expected to follow as Pope has to make some difficult decisions to get his roster ready for the 2026-27 season.

One position where Kentucky is expected to go get some portal additions is power forward. Both Andrija Jelavic and Mo Dioubate have announced that they will be hitting the transfer portal, which means Coach Pope is going to have to hit this position very hard in the portal. Power forward was not a strong suit for the Wildcats this season, so Pope needs to go get some players in the portal who can run his system.

Donnie Freeman, Syracuse 6-9 SF/PF, 20 y/o

-Enticing scoring versatility for 6-9 forward, can get a bucket in different ways from all over

-Rise and fire scorer around key with high release. Was efficient shotmaker from post

-12 3PTM in 14 games, eye test on stroke seemed… pic.twitter.com/qs4GWJO1uT — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) October 7, 2025

One player who could do just that for the Wildcats is former Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman, who just announced that he will be hitting the portal. Freeman was a five-star coming out of high school, and he played like it this season in the ACC. Freeman averaged 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game this season for the Orange. On the season, Freeman shot 47.4% from the field and 30.2% from three.

To succeed Kentucky needs a power forward who can score at the rim, defend, help on the glass, and step out and make a three here and there. Freeman is capable of doing all of these things. Freeman has a 2.19 defensive rating, so he is an elite defender, and at 6’9 205, he is a big forward as well.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) shoots during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Freeman checks all of the boxes for a Pope power forward in the portal, so the staff needs to do everything in its power to land this elite forward. Freeman was a star in the ACC, so I expect a lot of good teams to be involved to try and land the sophomore forward.

With Freeman being a sophomore, he does have two years of eligibility left, so he could be a multiple-year star in Lexington if Pope and the staff were able to land him. This will be a tough battle for Pope to win, knowing Freeman will draw a lot of interest, but if he is able to do it, the Wildcats will have an elite power forward.