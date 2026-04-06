It is officially that time as tomorrow the transfer portal is set to open up and the Kentucky Wildcats will be looking to revamp the roster for the 2026-27 season. Four Wildcats have already hit the portal and more could be following as Pope looks to bring a lot of new faces into Lexington.

This offseason is very important for Coach Pope, so he is going to have to get the best players he possibly can in the transfer portal. Let’s take a look at the three biggest needs for Coach Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats in the portal.

Three biggest needs for Mark Pope and Kentucky in the transfer portal

High-level talented guards

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

As all of Big Blue Nation knows, the point guard position has been a big issue during the Mark Pope era, and a lot of this has been because of the injuries and a lack of depth. While it has been an issue during the Pope era, the Wildcats' head coach needs to make sure that is not the case this season. The Wildcats need two point guards out of the portal, then with the freshman Mason Williams, the roster would have three natural point guards. I’d love to see Pope get two guards who are 6’3 or taller and can play some defense. A Lamont Butler-type point guard would be awesome for the Wildcats.

Elite high-volume three-point shooters

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) shoots a three point shot against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

For the Mark Pope offense to work at a high level, he needs a lot of players who can shoot the three at an elite level. Last season Collin Chander was a reliable shooter for the Wildcats, but he was just about it. The Wildcats need at least two sure-fire three-point shooters in this offense if Pope is going to have a successful year. If Coach Pope is able to add some elite shooters from the portal, he might be able to shoot the 30-35 threes per game he wanted to when he was hired by Kentucky.

A super physical big

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) shoots over Missouri Tigers center Shawn Phillips Jr. (15) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Malachi Moreno had a really good true freshman season at center for Kentucky, but Mark Pope still needs to go get a dominant big man. In matchups where the opponent had some really physical big men, the Wildcats struggled, so Pope needs to go get a physical big man of his own in the transfer portal. If Pope could find a player to start over Moreno with the Kentucky native coming off the bench, this could be an excellent one-two punch.