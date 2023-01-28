Kentucky Offers No. 3 QB in 2024 Class; Hosting Pair of Top-Ranked 2025 Signal-Callers This Weekend

Liam Coen is back in the saddle as Kentucky football's offensive coordinator.

The NFL-level quarterbacks coach is quickly building quite the list of signal-caller's he's had the pleasure of working alongside. From Jared Goff, to Matthew Stafford, with future first-round draft pick Will Levis coming in-between.

Now, Coen will have the chance to work with veteran NC State transfer Devin Leary, who made the leap to Lexington via the portal after playing four seasons for the Wolfpack.

It'll be the third season in a row that a QB will lead the charge for the Wildcats after leaving another school. Leary's situation is different from Levis', in that he's already a proven product, but a portal addition nonetheless.

As the new transfer portal continues to change the landscape of college football, it makes one begin to wonder — is the importance of recruiting skill position talent like quarterbacks still at the top of the list for coaches? Why sift through high school talent when you know that at least a half-proven commodity has the chance to walk through the door during any given offseason?

Coen gave his opinion when meeting with reporters via Zoom earlier this month:

“I think eventually you’d like to be able to get somebody you can start for a few years. But the way that this thing is going with the portal — especially at the quarterback position — I mean how many Mac Jones' are there anymore? How many times is that really going to happen with a guy that’s just going to buy his time, sit behind some guys, and compete for the job?"

A fair point. Opportunity will arise elsewhere at some point if a QB doesn't want to wait. That's a fact, not opinion. While it may be the current trajectory, Coen is still after some top talent on the trail and he certainly wouldn't scoff at having a talented arm under center for more than just one or two seasons.

His first offer on the trail came on Wednesday to the No. 3 QB in the 2024 class, DJ Lagway.

Lagway verbally committed to Florida on Dec. 7, but that's not stopping UK from reaching out. The On3 Consensus ranks the Willis, Texas native as the No. 21 overall player in the class, thanks to his pro-level arm talent that is striking to a pro-style coordinator like Coen. Getting him off of his commitment to the Gators will be a challenge, but there's plenty of time to make the pitch.

Looking ahead to the 2025 class, Kentucky is hosting a pair of top-ranked signal-callers this weekend for Junior Day. Ryan Montgomery and Cutter Boley are rated as the No. 3 and No. 4 QBs in the class.

Montgomery — coming out Findlay, Ohio — holds some major interest from the likes of Michigan and Ohio State, while Georgia, Tennessee and Notre Dame have all already offered the 6-foot-5, 210-pounder.

Boley — who stands 6-foot-5, 205 pounds — feels like the more likely option down the road for the Cats, as the Hodgenville, Ky. native is currently playing for Lexington Christian Academy. He's touted as the No. 1 player in the state in 2025, holding offers from Tennessee, Alabama, Miami, Oregon and others as well as UK.

The pair of QBs are a part of a massive group of recruits that will be on campus this weekend. National Signing Day for the 2023 class is less than a week away, but the sights are also firmly set on the future.

