Kansas State Football Target Set to Announce Commitment Wednesday Afternoon
Kansas State's recruiting class of 2026 is starting to take shape, but the Wildcats could add a few more pieces before all is said and done. On Monday, three-star (247 Sports) defensive lineman Ben Duncum posted on his X account that he is announcing his commitment Wednesday at 1 p.m. CST.
Duncum has narrowed his choices down to four schools, with the Wildcats joining Oklahoma State, Wisconsin and Kentucky. Duncum's commitment comes just a little over a week after he visited Kansas State. Duncum wasn't the lone visitor to Kansas State on June 16; he was joined by two other recruits, one of them being K-State commit Lawson McGraw.
While K-State was able to land McGraw, On3 Sports does not project the Wildcats to land Duncum, giving K-State only a 2.7 percent chance. Kentucky is the frontrunner with an 89.6 percent chance to bring home the Texan.
Duncum would become the second defensive lineman committed to Kansas State in the class of 2026, joining three-star (247 Sports) Kingston Hall.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Duncum's tape shows him being a threat to offensive lines wherever he lines up. As an interior defensive lineman, he demonstrates the ability to make plays in the backfield by either splitting the guard and the center or overpowering his matchup. At defensive end, Duncum can contain the quarterback in the pocket, pressure him, and force him to rush his throw.
Kansas State's recruiting class has earned 12 commitments this month with five of them coming from Duncum's home state of Texas. Kansas State will hope to increase both of those numbers on Wednesday.
