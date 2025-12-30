Steelers TE Darnell Washington Will Miss Remainder of Season After Undergoing Surgery
The Steelers will be without tight end Darnell Washington for the remainder of the season after he suffered a broken arm during the loss to the Browns on Sunday. The injury occurred during the second quarter after the young tight end made a catch and was brought down by multiple Cleveland defenders, landing awkwardly on his forearm in the process.
Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin informed reporters that Washington underwent surgery Tuesday morning and that his season was officially over.
It's a big blow for the Steelers, who will already be thin on offense heading into a do-or-die game against the Ravens to determine the AFC North division. Calvin Austin III missed the Week 17 game against the Browns and didn't practice all of last week while nursing a hamstring injury, so it's possible he also won't be available.
This season, his third in the NFL, Washington has recorded career highs in receptions (31) and receiving yards (364). He had logged multiple catches in three straight games and six of his last seven outings prior to the injury.
The Steelers play the Ravens in their regular-season finale on Sunday night. The winner will be the AFC North champions and earn a trip to the playoffs, while it’ll be curtains on the season for the losing team.