All Three Kansas State Hopefuls Make Appearance In ESPN's Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans are almost officially on the clock to make the first pick of the NFL Draft.
All three Kansas State Wildcats have three players are expected to hear their names called at some point according to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid.
The first Kansas State Wildcat off the board is likely cornerback Jacob Parrish, who is projected at No. 87 to the Green Bay Packers in the third round.
"Parrish is a tough, physical corner who could be an immediate factor in Green Bay," Reid said, "He might be best suited as an inside corner in the NFL."
Parrish would join a defense that was tied for 14th against the pass last season.
The second Wildcat in Reid's mock draft was running back DJ Giddens. It has Giddens going to the Cleveland Browns at No. 94.
"Giddens is one of my favorite backs in this class and could start early in Cleveland," Reid said. "He is a patient runner who can make defenders miss in short areas."
The third and final Wildcat off the board according to Reid is safety Marques Sigle. In the mock draft, Sigle is the first pick of the seventh round to the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys ranked 21st in pass defense in terms of yards allowed with 4,045 while pulling in 13 interceptions, tying them for 12th in the league in that category.
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @KStateOnSI