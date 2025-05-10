Kstate

DJ Giddens Makes Shocking Health Revelation About Last Season At Kansas State

Shandel Richardson

Nov 30, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter at at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter at at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
It was hard to tell ex-Kansas State running back DJ Giddens was dealing with injury his final season.

Giddens was bothered by wrist issues but still led the team in rushing and was a top passing threat out of the backfield. After months of discomfort, Giddens says he is finally 100 percent healthy.

"That's in the past," Giddens said after the first day of rookie mini-camp with the Indianapolis Colts. "I'm cleared now. I'm just getting back into everything." 

Giddens was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round. He is in competition as the backup for starter Jonathan Taylor. Giddens had arguably the best season of any running back in the Big 12. With the wrist issues in the rearview, he expects it to lead to an easier having an impact as a rookie.


"More confidence," Giddens said. "I can use my hands catching the ball. I ain't got to second-think myself. I just play."

Despite the Wildcats having what some called a disappointing 9-4 season, Gidden shined his final year. He rushed for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns before deciding to enter the draft. It is the perfect situation for Giddens because the Colts have repeatedly said they want to lessen the load on Taylor.

