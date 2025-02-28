Fantasy Football Expert Excludes Kansas State's DJ Giddens From Top Running Back Prospects
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens has seen his draft stock rise in the past months after another prolific season in Manhattan, KS. Giddens had 1,343 rushing yards, 258 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns, featuring multiple 100-yard rushing performances.
However, some still aren't as high on the former Wildcat. Expert Fantasy Football's Joe Orrico left Giddens off his top 12 rookie running back prospects for next season.
Giddens has made headlines as a two-way threat: a rusher and a solid pass-catcher. He could end up on a borderline playoff contender like the Pittsburgh Steelers or Denver Broncos, both in need of offensive help.
K-STATE'S JEROME TANG PUSHES FOR NEW MOTIVATION AFTER UCF LOSS
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang didn't hold back in his criticism of the team's effort after the team dropped to UCF. Tang's usual encouraging messages include reassurance and optimism, but this time, the motivation stemmed from inspiration to improve.
"We're in the second-best league in America this year, but over the last seven years, we've been the best league in America, and that's what we signed up for," Tang said. "I told them, 'As 12-year-olds, they dreamt of playing in games like this, right?' They'd watch TV and go, 'Man, I want to be out there,' right? So now, we got to be sick and tired of it and make the change. We have to do that."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.