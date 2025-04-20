Former Kansas State's Will Howard Could Sit Behind Four-Time MVP On Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard is waiting to hear his name on the draft boards this week, projected to be a fourth or fifth-round selection.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are an underrated candidate to acquire the national champion. Pittsburgh needs quarterback depth after failing to retain Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, their starters from last season.
They've been linked to four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers but could use a rookie or another viable signal-caller behind him at the position. Rodgers isn't the player he used to be, and will be more of a placeholder than of a long-term option.
If the Steelers do acquire Rodgers (only time can tell when that'll be), the former Kansas State Wildcat could develop as a backup and possibly be their franchise option.
According to Howard, Pittsburgh shouldn't make the mistake of passing up on him.
"I feel like my whole career I've been overlooked," Howard said on a recent episode of Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL. "I didn't have an offer from Pitt, Syracuse, Boston College, Penn State, Duke or Carolina. None of those schools offered me. I was trying for years. I went to Kansas State, and I said, 'I wanna prove those people wrong.' I hope Penn State looks back and says, 'Damn, we missed out on Will Howard.' When I get to the NFL, I don't want you guys to miss out on me. Every single team that picks a quarterback in front of me, I'm gonna make it my mission to make sure they regret not picking me."
