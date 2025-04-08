Here's When One ESPN Analyst Has Former Kansas State QB Will Howard In NFL Draft
Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard's title run in his first season outside Manhattan, KS, has elevated his Draft stock, projecting him to be selected as high as the third round.
ESPN's Field Yates predicts the New Orleans Saints acquiring the national champion in a proposed trade with the Washington Commanders.
"Derek Carr's contract restructure means he will stick in New Orleans for at least one more season, but nothing is guaranteed beyond that," Yates wrote. "Spencer Rattler flashed in his rookie season, but he's no sure thing as a 2024 fifth-rounder. Howard, though, is accurate and mobile. He threw 35 touchdown passes last season, and he ran for seven more scores."
Since losing NFL legend Drew Brees, New Orleans has been a revolving door at the quarterback position. From acquiring veterans like Jameis Winston and Derek Carr to leaning on Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill, it hasn't been the transition many fans hoped for. While Howard likely wouldn't start, he can be added to a struggling unit to give the organization a glimmer of optimism.
In his final collegiate season, Howard had 4,010 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. K-State coach Chris Klieman discussed Howard's impact on Kansas State even after his departure.
"And without a doubt, Will Howard helped us get those kids from Ohio State," Klieman said in his Wednesday press conference. I think that's a credit to Will's experience here. The relationship that Will has with a ton of his teammates, and I have a great relationship with Will. We can't thank him or his parents enough, because they probably sat a lot with those parents through the playoff run, which without a doubt helped us. "
