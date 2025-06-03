K-State Adds Three-Star Offensive Lineman To 2026 Class Prospects
Kansas State football is racking up on its 2026 class recruits.
The newest one is from Franklin High offensive lineman Justin Morales. Morales is a three-star prospect from El Paso, TX, who also visited Baylor, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Arizona State.
“First and foremost, I want to thank God, my family, and my coaches for helping me get to where I am now," Morales tweeted Monday afternoon. "Beyond blessed to announce that i have committed to Kansas State football.”
Kansas State prides itself on the unit upfront to protect the quarterback and help establish the run. With running back Dylan Edwards and quarterback Avery Johnson, the Wildcats will likely centralize their game around the speedy running styles of their star players. They ranked second in the conference last season in rushing offense.
PROMISING THREE-STAR RB COMMITS TO KANSAS STATE
As Kansas State football continues loading its offense, it picked up another commitment to bolster its running back room.
The Wildcats officially landed three-star Katy Jordan High running back Tanner West from Katy, TX. He rushed for 694 yards and recorded 30 receptions for 534 yards and 13 total touchdowns in his junior season.
"Excited to announce my commitment to Kansas State football as the next step for my athletic & academic career," West tweeted. "Thanks to my family, coaches, and teammates who helped me along the way! All the glory to GOD! Go cats."
