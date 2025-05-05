K-State Officially Signs RB To Complement Dylan Edwards, Avery Johnson
Former Southeastern Louisiana University running back Antonio Martin Jr. transferred to Kansas State last Wednesday.
The program made the deal official Monday morning.
Martin rushed for 1,228 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Lions last season. He is expected to aid running back Dylan Edwards to complement he and quarterback Avery Johnson in the rushing game.
FORMER K-STATE'S DJ GIDDENS DUBBED COLTS' BEST VALUE PICK
Many are excited to see former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens on the Indianapolis Colts.
Among that group is ESPN analyst Paul Bretl, who highlighted Giddens' play style to aid their lack of running back depth.
"We recently went through the exercise of seeing where each Colts' draft pick was selected compared to their consensus big board ranking, and Giddens was the best value selection in that regard. His consensus ranking was No. 111, and the Colts picked him at 151st overall. Giddens proved to be a big-play threat at Kansas State, and has pass-catching experience as well. He can provide a needed production boost from the backup running back role."
The Colts would ideally pair the former Wildcat with Pro Bowl rusher Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis boasted the No. 8 rushing unit last year but got minimal production outside Taylor. Giddens had 1,343 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season, with 21 receptions for 258 yards and one touchdown.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
ESPN Writer Pegs DJ Giddens As Perfect Match For Indianapolis Colts
CFB Analyst Has Staggering Criticism Of Will Howard's Title Run
K-State Newcomers JB Nelson, Terrence Enos Jr. Competing For Starting Jobs
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.