K-State's Avery Johnson Reveals Personal Biggest Improvement Of Training Camp

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson has attracted a lot of attention this offseason. While most of it has been positive, there are still some questions about the junior heading into his second full season under center. Johnson talked about his progression this offseason during a press conference on Wednesday.
Johnson feels better about his pocket presence.
"That pocket presence and being able to find the check down," Johnson said. "It doesn't always need to be a 100-yard bomb or force things into tight windows. Just being able to create completions when the shots aren't there, and then whenever we do get big shot opportunities, or I can throw a one-on-one jump ball, just trying to give my guys a chance."
Johnson also talked about not playing into any narratives about himself.
"I think a lot of times I would try to play and be this player I wasn't, and try to fit the narrative of 'Oh, he needs to be a passer, he doesn't need to run as much, he needs to do this, that and the other,'" Johnson said. "I think really just being myself, and if the defense gives up run opportunities, I need to make the defense pay and run the ball. If they give up passing opportunities, I need to be a pocket passer and play to my strengths more and really do what I know I can do best, and that's lead and go out and win football games."
While Johnson threw for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season, he struggled in losses, tossing four touchdowns and six interceptions across the four games.
Johnson will stick to the mentality of taking what is given to limit turnovers this season.
"Trying to do too much at times caused some unnecessary turnovers," Johnson said of last season. "What we say in the quarterback room is sometimes you might get a ball tipped, might go through a guy's hands and get tipped up in the air and get an interception, and we just say, 'That's the cost of doing business at the quarterback position.' I feel like last year I had some unnecessary picks where I tried to force things and threw right to defenders, and I want to eliminate that from my game.
