K-State's Avery Johnson Talks Chaotic Offensive Day In Dublin
Kansas State's offensive game plan drastically changed before the offense even touched the field.
K-State running back Dylan Edwards went to the locker room with an ankle injury he suffered on a punt return Saturday. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson talked about the shift in the offensive game plan during his post-game press conference Saturday.
"Dylan's such an explosive player, and we had a bunch of stuff game planned for him," Johnson said. "When he goes out, you just kind of have to have that next man up mentality. I think DeVon [Rice] did a great job stepping in and trying to fill Dylan's role today, and Joe [Jackson] did a good job too in the run game. Both of those guys were ready when their number was called, and that's just the kind of offense we have to be."
Johnson also had to deal with the weather in the first half, where he went 9 of 14 for 60 yards. The weather improved in the second half, and Johnson completed 12 of 16 for 213 yards and two touchdowns.
"It was down pouring in the first half," Johnson said of Saturday's conditions in Dublin, Ireland. "So, it's hard to get a grip of the ball, and then we just tried to rely on our run game a little bit, but couldn't really get anything started. We've got to start faster if we want to win games, especially against good teams like Iowa State."
Despite the challenges, the Wildcats were still in a position to make something happen when Johnson was stopped short on fourth and one at the K-State 30-yard line with 8:19 to play in the game. Iowa State was then able to mount a drive ending with what would be the game-winning touchdown as Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht scampered into the endzone from seven yards out.
"Ball in my hand on fourth and one, I got to find a way to get a yard, keep that drive alive, and not put our defense in a bad spot," Johnson said following the three-point loss. "So, take full accountability for that, and just gotta get back to the drawing board and figure it out next week."
Johnson said accountability will be important for the Wildcats to put this game behind them and prepare for the rest of the season.
"Guys got to take accountability. First of all, as an offense, two turnovers on downs, a fumble, and a muffed punt. That can't be the offense that's going to win games, you can't turn the ball over four times and expect to win a game." Johnson said. "Guys just got to go back to the drawing board, including myself, and just take accountability. Where can I be better today as a quarterback? Where can I be better today as a leader? I think if everybody takes that same mentality going into next week, then we'll have a lot better outcome."
