Did K-State's Avery Johnson Just Find His Newest Favorite Weapon?
Kansas State's leading wide receiver, Jayce Brown, didn't go anywhere at the end of last season.
But that didn't stop the team from going out and finding three talented wide receivers in the portal to complement him, one being former Purdue receiver Jaron Tibbs. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson gave Tibbs high praise during his press conference on Monday.
"Being able to throw to a guy like Tibbs makes my life 10 times easier," Johnson said. "He's a big target. Dude can go up and get jump balls, and smooth, strong hands. I can be off a little bit, and he can make up for it, so being able to have a forgiving receiver to throw to definitely excites me for the season."
Tibbs was a big acquisition for a roster that lost seven wide receivers to the transfer portal this offseason, including their No. 2 wideout, Keagan Johnson.
Johnson had to build camaraderie with Tibbs and the other transfer receivers to develop the on-field chemistry. Johnson mentioned attending basketball games or lunch together, while K-State coach Chris Klieman talked about them getting together for practice reps before August.
The Johnson-Tibbs connection was something that jumped out to Klieman during fall camp.
"I've just seen a guy grow with confidence and been very productive in fall camp," Klieman said in his Monday press conference. "Big target, runs really good routes, has the ability to stretch the field, as well as run unders and stuff. I think the time that he and Avery have spent together, whether it's in the film room or just different routes on air and getting that chemistry, has been really fun to watch."
Tibbs enters his junior season looking to build off last year, where he hauled in 25 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns.
As Kansas State's official depth chart solidifies for the opener against Iowa State, coach Chris Klieman gave a quick update on injuries to some of the Wildcats' key defenders.
"Gunner [Maldonado], Asa Newsom, and Colby McCalister are all in question," Klieman said in his Aug. 18 press conference. "I would say Colby is the one who'd be least likely to play. We're still hopeful; they've taken some reps. But they haven't taken as many practice reps as some of the guys that have taken the lion's share of the game prep reps."
