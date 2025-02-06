Kansas State Adds OL Signee To 2025 Recruiting Class
The Kansas State Wildcats have themselves a potential gem with their latest signee.
Three-star offensive lineman Will Kemna has signed his letter of intent and is with the Wildcats for the foreseeable future.
One of his best traits is agility, but he still has to work on his stretch like most do entering college. The 6 feet 5 inches tall offensive tackle is the fourth highest ranked player in the 2025 class for the Wildcats and walks into the OL room that needs depth.
K-State finished 37th on On3's recruiting rankings and finished third in the Big 12 behind TCU (26th), and Colorado (35th).
KLIEMAN SNUBBED ON TOP 25 LIST?
Despite leading the Kansas State Wildcats to a 9-4 record and a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl, coach Chris Klieman begins the offseason with a snub.
Klieman was left off the Top 25 coaches list by the website On3.com. To make things worse, six Big 12 coaches were placed ahead of him. They were No. 7 Deion Sanders (Colorado), No. 8 Kyle Whittingham (Utah), No. 13 Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State), No. 14 Lance Leipold (Kansas), No. 24 Kalani Sitake (BYU) and No. 25 Matt Campbell (Iowa State),
Klieman was 2-3 against the coaches placed above him last season. The Wildcats did not play Utah.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @Justice_News5.