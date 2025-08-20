Prominent Analyst Predicts K-State To Host Blue Blood In First Round Of CFP
Kansas State kicks off one of its most anticipated seasons in program history this Saturday.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt added more hype before the toe could even be put to leather with his College Football Playoff (CFP) predictions on Monday.
Klatt has high expectations for the Wildcats, starting with a trip to the Big 12 Championship game against Utah.
"I've got Kansas State winning the Big 12," Klatt said on his web series. "They have been the picture of consistency in this conference. Chris Klieman has done a hell of a job. They've got the experience at quarterback, so I'm gonna lean towards Kansas State here as the winners of the Big 12."
The Big 12 title would peg Kansas State as the No. 8 seed in Klatt's bracket, hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP's opening round. Klatt predicts Alabama will make it to the big dance as an at-large bid, using its head-to-head win against LSU to earn the No. 9 seed.
While Klatt has the Wildcats hosting a postseason matchup, he doesn't see them making it to the quarterfinals.
"This would be the first upset that we've gotten, a road team going into the playoff and winning," Klatt said. "The first one is gonna be Alabama. [Kalen] DeBoer needs it; he needs a win in the CFP, I think. So I've got Alabama over Kansas State."
If Klatt's predictions are accurate, Kansas State would have a historic season, as the program is still looking for its first playoff appearance. The Wildcats have had success against CFP teams, notably defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2022 Big 12 championship before their national championship appearance. Kansas State finished ninth in the CFP rankings following a Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman reflected on this season as a potential blueprint for this season, but his strategy would involve tuning out predictions like Klatt's.
"In 2022 when we won the Big 12, the best thing that those kids did was block out the outside noise," Klieman said at Big 12 Media Days. "I think that's the key in today's day and age of college football, of which team can block out some of those outside noises, and there's a lot of them right now, and come together as a football team."
More Kansas State News
Here Are The Early Odds, Predictions For Iowa State-Kansas State
K-State Legend Michael Beasley Has Another Hilarious Viral Moment
Kansas State Hype Video Has Fans Itching For Season To Start