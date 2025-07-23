SI

Dolphins OL Airlifted by Helicopter From Training Camp After Practice

He is in stable condition.

Madison Williams

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos speaks with media.
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos speaks with media. / HAL HABIB / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos was airlifted by helicopter from the team's training camp on Wednesday following an unknown injury. The injury occurred at the end of practice.

The Dolphins stated that Matos is in stable condition but not much more is known about the situation. Matos is at a local hospital for further evaluation.

Matos spent last season on the Dolphins practice squad after going undrafted in 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

