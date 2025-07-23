Dolphins OL Airlifted by Helicopter From Training Camp After Practice
He is in stable condition.
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos was airlifted by helicopter from the team's training camp on Wednesday following an unknown injury. The injury occurred at the end of practice.
The Dolphins stated that Matos is in stable condition but not much more is known about the situation. Matos is at a local hospital for further evaluation.
Matos spent last season on the Dolphins practice squad after going undrafted in 2024.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
