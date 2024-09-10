Kansas State's Defense Has Their Hands Full With Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan
The Kansas State Wildcats are not faced with an easy matchup in their shortened week, as the defense must account for wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
McMillan, the junior wideout, is regarded as one of the best in the country, exceeding expectations in Arizona's matchup against New Mexico. He recorded 10 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns. It was the first 300-yard performance since Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba tallied 347 receiving yards in the 2022 Rose Bowl.
Here's what a few K-State team members had to say about facing McMillan:
DB Marques Sigle: "He takes a lot of space with his size and his wingspan. He can go up and get a jump ball. He can create some space away from you. We just have to have tight coverage, stick to him."
Coach Chris Klieman: "Yeah, he's phenomenal. You know you watched him last year make plays, and then the first game this year against New Mexico he exploited every time they had a chance to go to him one-on-one," Klieman said. "Those two are in sync. The quarterback and wide receiver are as in tune and have as good chemistry as any two I've ever faced."
The Arizona-Kansas State games kicks off at 8:00 PM EST on Friday.
