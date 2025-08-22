Kansas State's Jaron Tibbs Could Emerge As Star Option This Season
Jaron Tibbs probably wasn't the first name Kansas State fans were thinking of heading into the season.
However, his offseason progress has him in potential conversations among the Wildcats' stars in 2025. Tibbs has been developing chemistry with quarterback Avery Johnson, in hopes of being a weapon outside of wide receiver Jayce Brown.
"Now that I know the offense and have a connection with Avery and other guys in the offense, I feel like now I kind of understand my role in how I fit in the offense," Tibbs said in his Tuesday press conference. "I'm kind of a deep ball, contested catch type of guy. [I can] get it on third down, when we need to move the sticks."
Brown was the primary option last season, accounting for most of K-State's production in the receiving game. With Tibbs gaining steam with Johnson, he could alleviate some of the pressure off Brown and help aid Johnson's deep passing game.
URBAN MEYERS HAS STRONG STANCE ON K-STATE'S SEASON OPENER
On Saturday, the eyes in the college football world will be on Dublin, Ireland, as Kansas State and Iowa State usher in the 156th season.
From a fan's perspective, it doesn't get much better than a ranked Big 12 showdown to start the year, but a CFB legend actually disagrees. Former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says opening the season with a conference game is "awful."
"I've done it a couple times and it's actually awful," Meyer said on theTriple Option podcast. "Just the intensity level picks up, and whether you're opening with a conference game or like Ohio State playing Texas, you have to stop pounding on them two weeks before that game."
Meyer also believes a shot at the College Football Playoffs could be on the line.
"If you're opening up with a three-game easy slate, it's a much different attitude," Meyer said. "But as you get ready for a conference game, those two teams, that's must win already. Those are two really good programs, but reality is for them to make the playoff, they've got to win this game."
While Meyer believes this matchup is make-or-break for the two programs, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman talked about taking the season one week at a time.
"I keep talking about it and cautioning everybody, this is not a one-game season, this is a 12-game season," Klieman said in his Monday press conference. "This is a really important game for the conference race; it's a really important game for both programs. I've been cautioned about teams that have won and played poorly coming back, and about teams that lost and haven't been able to regroup."
