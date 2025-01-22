Kansas State Wildcats Legend Tyler Lockett Among Those Congratulating Will Howard
Even though Will Howard is celebrating a national championship in a Buckeyes uniform, many Kansas State fans and players still cheered him on.
Among those applauding Howard was former Wildcat and Seattle Seahawks veteran Tyler Lockett.
"Wow, Will Howard leaves Kansas State and Wins a National Championship with Ohio State," Lockett tweeted Monday night. "Congrats Will!!"
Lockett exited the program as the all-time leader in receptions (249), receiving yards (3,710), and touchdowns (29). He was selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He's enjoyed a successful career in Seattle with three All-Pro selections and several 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
"Will Howard’s college story is crazy," Lockett said in another tweet. "So happy he persevered and prevailed through everything!! And now he is a National Champion!"
Howard has completed the greatest season of his career, propelling him into NFL Draft conversations after being an afterthought through four years in Manhattan, KS. Ohio State coach Ryan Day talked about the potential he saw in Howard with he was a Wildcat.
"I saw something in him, a football IQ intelligence," Day said in the postgame presser. "I saw him play on film at Kansas State and win championships and win big games and be able to make an impact with his feet but also throw with accuracy and anticipate throws. And those are things that are hard to find. Then you see a guy, you meet him, and his football IQ and maturity is what kind of captured me."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.