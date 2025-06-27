Latest Betting Odds Continue Stamping Kansas State As Big 12 Frontrunner
BetMGM released its college football betting odds for next season, detailing the favorites for each conference and predicting the next national contenders.
Add another reason for Kansas State (+600) fans to be hyped for their squad next season. The Wildcats have been largely predicted to top the Big 12 in 2025, following a slightly underwhelming campaign last year. They are tied with Arizona State, Utah, Texas Tech, and Baylor as the top conference contenders.
The fuel to Kansas State's engine has mainly been anticipation for quarterback Avery Johnson to improve. He had a decent 2024 season but was projected to be much better. A year of experience under his belt should give him the chance to reach those expectations, carrying Kansas State to greater heights. K-State coach Chris Klieman knows the team only goes as far as Johnson will take them.
And Johnson does as well.
"It's the maturity and understanding coverages," Klieman said on his May 7 interview with SiriusXM. "Understanding what defenses are showing in pre-snap, having his eyes on the right key, and just feeling so much more comfortable under center. All of us are counting on Avery taking that next step, and I know he is too. He's feeling so much more confident and comfortable."
Luckily, Johnson will have a supporting cast of veteran wide receivers and another solid running attack with Dylan Edwards and Antonio Martin Jr. The revamped offensive line and added pieces defensively will hopefully make up for the offseason losses.
Kansas State opens up its season against Iowa State on Aug. 23 in Dublin, Ireland.
