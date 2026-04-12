Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Matt Olson, Jordan Walker, More)

Sunday’s Major League Baseball action features a loaded 15-game slate, concluding with a Sunday Night Baseball showdown between the Cleveland Guardians and Atlanta Braves.

So, why don’t we bet on a few players to leave the yard on April 12?

Each day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite home run props in MLB, and today I’m eyeing a pair of left-handed sluggers to get the job done.

Plus, St. Louis Cardinals youngster Jordan Walker may be criminally undervalued on Sunday afternoon in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

Home run props can be tough to predict, but they’re also pretty lucrative when they end up coming through. Here’s a breakdown of my three favorite targets on Sunday.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, April 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+315)

Atlanta Braves star first baseman Matt Olson is off to a great start in the 2026 season, hitting .281 with four homers and .993 OPS. Olson has been even better against right-handed pitching, hitting .297 with a 1.030 OPS and three of his four long balls.

Now, he takes on Cleveland Guardians righty Tanner Bibee, who has given up three home runs in three starts despite posting a 3.29 ERA. Bibee allowed 27 homers in 31 starts last season, so he’s clearly prone to the long ball, especially against a power bat like Olson.

Jake Bauers to Hit a Home Run (+543)

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jake Bauers is hitting just .214 in the 2026 season, but he’s gone deep three times, making him an intriguing pick at +543 on Sunday.

Bauers is taking on the Washington Nationals and right-handed pitcher Zack Littell, who has struggled to limit the long ball in his career. Littell allowed 36 home runs in 32 starts last season, and he’s already given up a pair of homers in the 2026 campaign.

Behind Littell is one of the worst bullpens in MLB, as the Nationals’ pen has given up 16 home runs and ranks 28th in MLB in bullpen ERA.

That sets up well for Bauers, who has dominated right-handed pitching this season. The Brewers first baseman/outfielder is hitting .258 with a .904 OPS and all three of his homers against righties in 2026.

Jordan Walker to Hit a Home Run (+720)

St. Louis Cardinals rising star Jordan Walker is off to a fast start in the 2026 season, homering six times while posting a .314 batting average and 1.092 OPS. Walker has three home runs against left-handed pitching and three against right-handed pitching, making him an intriguing pick night to night to go deep.

On Sunday, Walker is set at a shocking +720 to go deep against the Boston Red Sox and righty Brayan Bello. This season, Bello has given up 13 hits, 10 runs and one homer in two starts, and he’s allowed at least 16 home runs in each of his last three seasons.

Walker is hitting for a much better average against left-handed pitching, but I’m still shocked to see him this far down the odds board given his fast start to the season. At +720, Walker is a must bet strictly from a pricing standpoint.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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