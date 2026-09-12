Dominating Defense, Questionable Decisions by Avery Johnson Key Takeaways in 34-7 Win Against Washington State

K-State continued its hot start to the season on Saturday, defeating Washington State 34-7 to move to 2-0. The win last week was impressive, but the Cougars were a step up in competition. However, it was another dominating performance, as the only points Washington State scored was a Jaylen Thomas pick-6 on Avery Johnson on the final play of the first half.

There were many positives to take out of this game, but senior quarterback Avery Johnson's performance was a little up-and-down.

Avery Johnson is too experienced to make the mistakes he did

Johnson did a lot of good on Saturday, throwing for 192 yards and three touchdowns. He also did a tremendous job of using his legs, rushing for another 78 yards. The offensive line had more issues on Saturday, and for much of the day, Johnson was able to help them out with his scrambling ability.

However, for a player making his 28th collegiate start, he made some plays that just can't happen. On his first interception, he stared his receiver down, and Thomas got his first interception of the day. Later, with the Wildcats up 17-0 with seven seconds left, he once again tried to test Thomas on a quick out route. He threw it to the short side of the field, and Thomas took it back the other way for a 47-yard touchdown.

The Wildcats had dominated the entire first half, but that pick-6 could have given the Cougars a ton of momentum. Now, K-State responded and took control in the second half, but those mistakes against a Big 12 foe could be the difference in a win or loss.

A big reason why the Wildcats were able to get things going back in the second half was that the defense was outstanding.

Defense was great in Week 1, even better on Saturday

The Wildcats' defense was very good in Week 1 against Nicholls, but the challenge against Washington State was thought to be tougher. It didn't end up any different, as the Wildcats held the Cougars to 166 yards of total offense. Washington State couldn't sustain any drives, as the Cougars were only 2-of-12 on third downs. Defensive end Wendell Gregory disrupted the Cougars' offense, finishing with five tackles and two sacks.

A SECOND SACK FOR WENDELL GREGORY TO END THE DRIVE. The Oklahoma State transfer is cooking pic.twitter.com/eqVMJBN1kw — The Game (@TheGameKMAN) September 12, 2026

In two games, K-State has allowed only 288 yards of total offense and three points. So far, Jordan Peterson has done a great job calling the defense, and the Wildcats are flying around the ball. They got some pressure last week, but couldn't get to the quarterback. Against the Cougars, they finished the game with four sacks.

Special teams once again shows up

Another thing that has been clear the first two weeks is that Klein takes special teams just as serious as Bill Snyder did. The Wildcats made a ton of plays last week in special teams, and that was the case on Saturday. Jordan Allen blocked a field goal early in the game, and Brandon White took a punt 62-yards that set up a touchdown.

White did have some issues dropping the punt, but the Wildcats recovered both fumbles. That is definitely something to keep an eye on, but the special teams have done a great job the first two weeks.

There is still a lot of things that Klein and his staff will want to fix, but if you're a K-State fan, there's a lot to like after the first two weeks.

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