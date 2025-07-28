Titans Waive Former First-Round Pick Treylon Burks After Latest Injury
As the Tennessee Titans open a new chapter with rookie quarterback Cam Ward this year, it appears they are ready to close another.
On Monday, Tennessee waived wide receiver Treylon Burks, who was taken with a first-round pick out of Arkansas at the 2022 NFL draft. Burks had suffered a fractured collarbone during training camp while diving to catch a deep ball in the end zone. It’s the latest in a series of injuries that have hampered the start of Burks’s NFL career—his 2024 season was cut short due to an ACL tear.
Burks was drafted by the Titans after Tennessee made a draft-day trade that sent wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for their first-round pick, with the Titans apparently not ready to commit long-term money to Brown.
Now, the Titans will have to reset their wide receiver room once again, though veterans Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett will do their best to help with Ward’s transition as a rookie quarterback.
Burks had come into the year with high hopes of proving his ability with a healthy 2025.
"The last three years, my injuries limited me from being who I really am," Burks said the Titans’ first day training camp, via ESPN. "I feel like I'm in a good place, man. God has brought me from the lowest to the highest and highest to the lowest. I'm blessed for that."