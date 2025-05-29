New K-State WR Translating Avery Johnson Chemistry To Receiving Room
New Kansas State wide receiver Justin Stephens has familiarity playing football in Kansas.
Especially with an old friend who's played for the Wildcats for some time now. Stephens and quarterback Avery Johnson played together at Maize High School for four years, building chemistry during their time together.
As someone who caught passes from Johnson for four years at Maize High, Stephens knows that will translate to the rest of the new veteran receivers as well.
“I think it’s huge for me," Stephens said to K-State Wildcats on SI. "As far as the other guys though, Avery’s the type of quarterback where he’s not gonna skip a beat with anybody. So it’s not just the fact that it’s me and him. Realistically, anybody can go out there and make plays. When you have trust, and there’s no doubt you know what the guy’s doing, it gives you a little bit more trust and confidence.”
Kansas State acquired veteran receivers like Caleb Medford, Jaron Tibbs, and Jerand Bradley to beef up the receiving room. The team needs a No. 2 to star Jayce Brown after losing Keagan Johnson and Tre Spivey. There also needs to be more production behind Brown, after he separated the next receiver by nearly 500 yards last season.
Stephens is ready for the opportunity to suit up with his former high school signal-caller again.
“It’s been a fun ride, and I’m more than excited to get back up here and get back with him,” Stephens said. “Sky’s the limit.”
