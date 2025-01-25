Ohio State's Will Howard Still Grateful For Time At Kansas State
Will Howard has spent all week raving about his decision to leave Kansas State and depart for his championship run with Ohio State.
But Friday afternoon, Howard made it clear there was no bad blood between him and the Wildcats. He talked about the relationships and memories he formed during his time in Manhattan, KS.
"I stay close in touch with my guys over at K-State," Howard said. "All my coaches have been great, man. Coach Klieman's reached out, especially during this playoff run. Coach Riley, even coach Klien down at A&M. And definitely my guys, the players that are still there. My brother is actually a freshman down there. I got still some of my best friends in the world that went there."
Howard and Kansas State mutually parted ways as Howard entered his final year of eligibility. The Wildcats moved on with sophomore Avery Johnson, while Howard went to a place where he could compete for a title. Fast forward, Howard is a national champion after a career season, while the Wildcats finished with a 9-4 record out of the playoffs. Johnson and coach Chris Klieman have already discussed higher expectations for next season with a Big 12 title and a postseason berth.
Meanwhile, Howard will embark on a potential NFL career, with his draft stock rising after dominant playoff performances. Above all, he still thanks Kansas State for the four years he spent as their signal-caller.
"Those guys and the relationships I made there, I'll never take that for granted," Howard said. "They're all still my brothers for life, and I love Kansas State. God's blessed with the opportunity to go to two really amazing universities. I'm just really lucky."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.