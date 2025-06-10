Aaron Rodgers Weighs in on Mentoring Steelers QB Will Howard in 2025
Aaron Rodgers showed up in his new black-and-gold threads at Pittsburgh Steelers' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, which no doubt was a weird sight to behold.
The 41-year-old was seen tossing balls to new WR1 DK Metcalf and getting reps with his teammates in his first official practice with the squad days after he signed a one-year deal for the upcoming season.
The veteran stepped up to the podium to field some questions at his first ever Steelers press conference after practice, and he weighed in on his future relationship with Buckeyes product and rookie quarterback Will Howard.
"Will's a good kid," Rodgers said. "We got to talk a little bit. I thought he did really well today. He seems pretty bright, going through the progressions really well. I'm gonna be with him every single day and every single meeting. Found my seat next to him today in the offensive meeting, whether or not that sticks, right next to Will Howard. So, I'm gonna help him out as much as I can."
A very classy gesture from the vet to the 2025 sixth-round pick.
It more or less falls in line with what one would expect from Rodgers, given that he helped show Jordan Love the ropes back when he was on the Green Bay Packers in 2021 and '22. Even though Brett Favre notoriously never did the same for Rodgers, instead declaring that it wasn't his job to mentor a young quarterback, the newly minted Steelers signal-caller seems more than happy to pass along his wisdom to the next generation in Pittsburgh.
Howard, for his part, had nothing but nice things to say about Rodgers joining the team:
"I'm fired up," Howard said. "He's a guy I grew up watching, idolizing. It’s cool to be in the same room as him. He's a legend in this game. I'm gonna try and learn as much as I can from him and be the best support guy I can be for him. It’s amazing."