Kstate

Pittsburgh Steelers Draw Serious Traction To Former K-State RB DJ Giddens

The Pittsburgh Steelers could land former Wildcats running back DJ Giddens as they rebuild their rushing unit.

Jayden Armant

Nov 23, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Steelers are revamping their rushing attack after losing veteran Najee Harris.

As they turn to the draft, they could acquire former Kansas State rusher DJ Giddens, who formally met with the team at the NFL Combine, per NFL draft analyst Justin Melo.

Giddens ended his Wildcats career with 3,087 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging six yards per attempt. He also had 58 receptions for 679 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

One SteelersWire article discussed how Giddens' play style could aid Pittsburgh:

"Giddens could be a strong fit with Pittsburgh as a versatile, change-of-pace back who complements their physical offensive identity with shiftiness and vision. His exceptional lateral agility and patience would mesh well behind Pittsburgh's (hopefully) improving offensive line, especially in zone and gap schemes that rely on backs who can set up blocks and make defenders miss. While he’s not a short-yardage bruiser, Giddens' elusiveness, reliable ball security, and receiving upside give him the tools to contribute on third downs and in space-oriented packages. With time to develop his pass protection and route precision, Giddens could carve out a valuable role in a backfield rotation, offering a dynamic contrast to the Steelers’ more downhill runners."

The Steelers have been a defensive juggernaut since 2019 but have struggled on the offensive end with constant quarterback changes and mediocre run games. They finally boasted a solid running attack in 2024, which they would like to replicate again next season with uncertainty in the signal-caller.

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Published
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.