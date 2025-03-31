Pittsburgh Steelers Draw Serious Traction To Former K-State RB DJ Giddens
The Pittsburgh Steelers are revamping their rushing attack after losing veteran Najee Harris.
As they turn to the draft, they could acquire former Kansas State rusher DJ Giddens, who formally met with the team at the NFL Combine, per NFL draft analyst Justin Melo.
Giddens ended his Wildcats career with 3,087 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging six yards per attempt. He also had 58 receptions for 679 yards and four receiving touchdowns.
One SteelersWire article discussed how Giddens' play style could aid Pittsburgh:
"Giddens could be a strong fit with Pittsburgh as a versatile, change-of-pace back who complements their physical offensive identity with shiftiness and vision. His exceptional lateral agility and patience would mesh well behind Pittsburgh's (hopefully) improving offensive line, especially in zone and gap schemes that rely on backs who can set up blocks and make defenders miss. While he’s not a short-yardage bruiser, Giddens' elusiveness, reliable ball security, and receiving upside give him the tools to contribute on third downs and in space-oriented packages. With time to develop his pass protection and route precision, Giddens could carve out a valuable role in a backfield rotation, offering a dynamic contrast to the Steelers’ more downhill runners."
The Steelers have been a defensive juggernaut since 2019 but have struggled on the offensive end with constant quarterback changes and mediocre run games. They finally boasted a solid running attack in 2024, which they would like to replicate again next season with uncertainty in the signal-caller.
