Social Media Is Still Trolling Malik Zaire For Will Howard Comments
Amidst his career season at Ohio State, quarterback Will Howard has also had his fair share of disrespect.
Even with a CFP championship appearance and star postseason performances, the former K-State quarterback's rise to the spotlight has naturally brought criticism.
The latest comments came from former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire, who mentioned Howard amidst his rant against Ohio State Monday afternoon.
"Will Howard is Ohio State's worst QB in 15 years, and y'all hope and pray y'all win to validate him over Kyle McCord (which you found out Kyle is the better QB)," said in his tweet.
Perhaps Zaire was just trying to support his former team, but his words were still relatively absurd. Howard is leading the Buckeyes to their second championship game since 2015, outplaying every opposing quarterback.
Many brought Zaire's resume to the forefront, saying the former Fighting Irish signal-caller didn't have the statistics to criticize anyone else. In his three seasons with Notre Dame, Zaire logged just 816 yards and six passing touchdowns while rushing 324 yards with two scores on the ground.
Meanwhile, Howard in this postseason alone, has 919 passing yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. It's hard not to disqualify Zaire's perspective when he's had less production in his career than Howard has in three games.
Howard is likely ignoring all the noise, as he's focused on clinching his first championship to cap off a magnificent season in Columbus.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.