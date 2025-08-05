Steelers Rookie Backup QB Will Howard Sustains Throwing Hand Injury at Training Camp
Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard left Tuesday's practice early after sustaining an injury to his throwing hand, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters.
A specific diagnosis hasn't been released as Howard will soon be evaluated. Howard is listed as the third-string quarterback on the Steelers' projected depth chart behind starter Aaron Rodgers and veteran backup Mason Rudolph. Skylar Thompson sits in the fourth spot, and he jumped in to take third-team reps on Tuesday when Howard left practice.
This injury could cause Howard to miss Saturday's preseason opener vs. the Jaguars. The rookie was expected to play a significant number of snaps in the game to prepare him for his first NFL season, in case the team needs to use him down the line. Nothing regarding his status for Saturday has been released yet.
Howard was Pittsburgh's sixth-round pick in this year's draft. As a former Ohio State star, Howard's had quite a big following show up for him at training camp the past couple weeks, so his absence will surely be noticeable.