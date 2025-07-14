Pirates select Eddie King Jr. in 16th Round of 2025 MLB Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville outfielder Eddie King Jr. has been selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 473 overall pick in the 16th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
King is the fifth Cardinal to be taken in this year’s draft, following right-handed pitcher Patrick Forbes, third baseman Jake Munroe, catcher Matt Klein and right-handed pitcher Tucker Biven He’s also the 110th MLB Draft selection in Dan McDonnell's 19-year tenure as the head coach at UofL.
This past season, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound outfielder was one of the top power hitters in all of college baseball. Making 55 appearances with 50 starts, he slashed .367/.435/.750 with 17 home runs and 63 RBI, on top of 19 doubles, a triple and 21 walks. His OPS of 1.185 was third in the ACC, while his slugging percentage was 16th in all of Division 1 baseball, which earned him Second-Team All-ACC honors.
Additionally, he was one of the most clutch hitters in the sport this season. In 10 NCAA Tournament games, he was 18-of-36 (.500) with three home runs, 11 RBI, five doubles and three walks. He was named the MVP of the Nashville Regional, and made the College World Series All-Tournament Team as well.
Ever since redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2022, the Lynwood, Ill. native has been a productive hitter for the Cardinals ever since. In 154 games played, he is a career .323 hitter with 36 home runs, 148 RBI, 37 doubles, three triple, 45 walks and 23 stolen bases.
(Photo of Eddie King Jr.: Michelle Hutchins - Courier Journal)
