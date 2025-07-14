Louisville Report

Pirates select Eddie King Jr. in 16th Round of 2025 MLB Draft

The Louisville outfielder was one of the top power and clutch hitters in college baseball this past season.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville outfielder Eddie King Jr. celebrates his second home run of the game during the NCAA baseball Super Regional game 2 at Jim Patterson Stadium on June 7, 2025 in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville outfielder Eddie King Jr. celebrates his second home run of the game during the NCAA baseball Super Regional game 2 at Jim Patterson Stadium on June 7, 2025 in Louisville, Ky. / Michelle Hutchins/Special to the Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville outfielder Eddie King Jr. has been selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 473 overall pick in the 16th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

King is the fifth Cardinal to be taken in this year’s draft, following right-handed pitcher Patrick Forbes, third baseman Jake Munroe, catcher Matt Klein and right-handed pitcher Tucker Biven He’s also the 110th MLB Draft selection in Dan McDonnell's 19-year tenure as the head coach at UofL.

This past season, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound outfielder was one of the top power hitters in all of college baseball. Making 55 appearances with 50 starts, he slashed .367/.435/.750 with 17 home runs and 63 RBI, on top of 19 doubles, a triple and 21 walks. His OPS of 1.185 was third in the ACC, while his slugging percentage was 16th in all of Division 1 baseball, which earned him Second-Team All-ACC honors.

Additionally, he was one of the most clutch hitters in the sport this season. In 10 NCAA Tournament games, he was 18-of-36 (.500) with three home runs, 11 RBI, five doubles and three walks. He was named the MVP of the Nashville Regional, and made the College World Series All-Tournament Team as well.

Ever since redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2022, the Lynwood, Ill. native has been a productive hitter for the Cardinals ever since. In 154 games played, he is a career .323 hitter with 36 home runs, 148 RBI, 37 doubles, three triple, 45 walks and 23 stolen bases.

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Eddie King Jr.: Michelle Hutchins - Courier Journal)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Baseball