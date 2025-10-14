Louisville Report

Louisville WBB Picked to Finish Fourth in 2025-26 ACC Preseason Poll

Guard Tajianna Roberts and forward Laura Ziegler were also named to the Preseason All-ACC Team.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville head coach Jeff Walz instructed his team against Clemson during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 27, 2025.
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz instructed his team against Clemson during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 27, 2025. / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025-26 Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball preseason poll and All-ACC team was released Tuesday, and Louisville was selected to finish fourth in the conference race, according to a vote of the league's 18 head coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel.

Duke was chosen as the favorite to win the ACC title this season, with NC State, North Carolina, Louisville and Notre Dame rounding out the top five. Louisville received two of the 70 first place votes.

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo earned Preseason ACC Player of the Year honors. Additionally, Louisville guard Tajianna Roberts and forward Laura Ziegler were named to the 10-player Preseason All-ACC Team.

Last season, Louisville posted a 22-11 campaign, which saw the Cardinals bounce back from falling in the first round in the NCAA Tournament However, they did still lose in the second round to Hailey Van Lith and TCU.

Entering year 19 under head coach Jeff Walz, the Cardinals bring back a few impact players, such as Roberts and Mackenly Randolph. They also have infused this group with six newcomers, including three transfers in Ziegler (St. Joe's), Skylar Jones (Arizona) and Reyna Scott (Oklahoma).

Louisville's season-opener against UConn as part of the 2025 Peraton Armed Forced Classic is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 4 at Ramstein AFB in Germany.

ACC Women’s Basketball Tipoff - 2025-26 Preseason Poll and All-ACC Team

First-place votes in parentheses; 70 total voters

  1. Duke (40), 1525
  2. NC State (25), 1487
  3. North Carolina (1), 1374
  4. Louisville (2), 1276
  5. Notre Dame (2), 1255
  6. Stanford, 1041
  7. Virginia, 987
  8. Miami, 889
  9. Florida State, 857
  10. Virginia Tech, 813
  11. Clemson, 738
  12. California, 669
  13. Syracuse, 540
  14. SMU, 483
  15. Georgia Tech, 447
  16. Pitt, 299
  17. Boston College, 211
  18. Wake Forest, 157

Preseason ACC Player of the Year

Hannah Hidalgo, Jr., G, Notre Dame

Preseason All-ACC Team

Hannah Hidalgo, Jr., G, Notre Dame 833
Zoe Brooks, Jr., G, NC State 606
Kymora Johnson, Jr., G, Virginia 577
Toby Fournier, So., F, Duke 535
Ashlon Jackson, Sr., G, Duke 333
Tajianna Roberts, So., G, Louisville 326
Khamil Pierre, Jr., F, NC State 285
Reniya Kelly, Sr., G, North Carolina 276
Nunu Agara, Jr., F, Stanford 275
Laura Ziegler, Sr., F, Louisville 78

Preseason All-ACC Team

Emilee Skinner, G, Duke 415
Hailee Swain, G, Stanford 324
Nyla Brooks, G, North Carolina 310
Lara Somfai, F, Stanford 185
Aliyahna "Puff" Morris, G, California 114
Leah Macy, F, Notre Dame 79

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Jeff Walz: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published |Modified
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball