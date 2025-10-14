Louisville WBB Picked to Finish Fourth in 2025-26 ACC Preseason Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025-26 Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball preseason poll and All-ACC team was released Tuesday, and Louisville was selected to finish fourth in the conference race, according to a vote of the league's 18 head coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel.
Duke was chosen as the favorite to win the ACC title this season, with NC State, North Carolina, Louisville and Notre Dame rounding out the top five. Louisville received two of the 70 first place votes.
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo earned Preseason ACC Player of the Year honors. Additionally, Louisville guard Tajianna Roberts and forward Laura Ziegler were named to the 10-player Preseason All-ACC Team.
Last season, Louisville posted a 22-11 campaign, which saw the Cardinals bounce back from falling in the first round in the NCAA Tournament However, they did still lose in the second round to Hailey Van Lith and TCU.
Entering year 19 under head coach Jeff Walz, the Cardinals bring back a few impact players, such as Roberts and Mackenly Randolph. They also have infused this group with six newcomers, including three transfers in Ziegler (St. Joe's), Skylar Jones (Arizona) and Reyna Scott (Oklahoma).
Louisville's season-opener against UConn as part of the 2025 Peraton Armed Forced Classic is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 4 at Ramstein AFB in Germany.
ACC Women’s Basketball Tipoff - 2025-26 Preseason Poll and All-ACC Team
First-place votes in parentheses; 70 total voters
- Duke (40), 1525
- NC State (25), 1487
- North Carolina (1), 1374
- Louisville (2), 1276
- Notre Dame (2), 1255
- Stanford, 1041
- Virginia, 987
- Miami, 889
- Florida State, 857
- Virginia Tech, 813
- Clemson, 738
- California, 669
- Syracuse, 540
- SMU, 483
- Georgia Tech, 447
- Pitt, 299
- Boston College, 211
- Wake Forest, 157
Preseason ACC Player of the Year
Hannah Hidalgo, Jr., G, Notre Dame
Preseason All-ACC Team
Hannah Hidalgo, Jr., G, Notre Dame 833
Zoe Brooks, Jr., G, NC State 606
Kymora Johnson, Jr., G, Virginia 577
Toby Fournier, So., F, Duke 535
Ashlon Jackson, Sr., G, Duke 333
Tajianna Roberts, So., G, Louisville 326
Khamil Pierre, Jr., F, NC State 285
Reniya Kelly, Sr., G, North Carolina 276
Nunu Agara, Jr., F, Stanford 275
Laura Ziegler, Sr., F, Louisville 78
Preseason All-ACC Team
Emilee Skinner, G, Duke 415
Hailee Swain, G, Stanford 324
Nyla Brooks, G, North Carolina 310
Lara Somfai, F, Stanford 185
Aliyahna "Puff" Morris, G, California 114
Leah Macy, F, Notre Dame 79
(Photo of Jeff Walz: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
