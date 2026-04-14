Louisville Lands Commitment From Virginia Tech Transfer Forward Carys Baker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville women's basketball program is now 3-for-3 on transfer portal visitors in this cycle.

Former Virginia Tech forward Carys Baker, one of the top players in the ACC this past season, announced Tuesday that she has committed to the Cardinals. She was one of three transfers to visit UofL this weekend, joining NC State guard Zamareya Jones and Tennessee guard/forward Deniya Prawl, with both also pulling the trigger earlier in the day.

Baker is a significant transfer commitment for UofL. She ranks as the No. 20 player in the portal per NBC Sports' rankings, and the No. 22 player by USA TODAY's list.

The 6-foot-2 forward is coming off of her best season at the college level, one which established her as one of the best players in the ACC. Baker started all 33 of Virginia Tech's games, averaging 14.3 points and 6.9 boards per game, both of which were second on the Hokies. She also shot 42.9 percent overall, which included the third-best mark from three in the ACC at 37.9 percent, earning Second-Team All-ACC honors in the process.

Baker spent her first three seasons in college with Virginia Tech, and played in all 98 games since arriving in Blacksburg. After averaging 3.4 points in 33 appearances off the bench as a true freshman in 2023-24, she took an incredible leap forward as a sophomore last season. That year, she averaged 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 32 starts, and shot a career-best 48.2 percent overall and 41.8 percent on threes.

Her decision to transfer to Louisville is the first to offseason a few portal decisions in the opposite direction. Since the 15-day portal window opened up back on Apr. 6, guard Peyton Bradley, forward Isla Juffermans and forward Anaya Hardy have all opted to enter their names. The Cardinals are also losing guard Reyna Scott and forward Laura Ziegler to graduation, as well as guard Skylar Jones, whom UofL parted ways with prior to the NCAA Tournament.

Despite losing roughly half of their roster this offseason, Louisville is setting up to have an extremely impactful 2026-27 campaign. For starters, Imari Berry, Elif Istanbulluoglu, Grace Mbugua, Mackenly Randolph and Tajianna Roberts all re-signed immediately after the NCAA Tournament. Not to mention that Rebekah Graves and Yevheniia Putra are returning as well, and the Cards are welcoming Ariyana "Peanut" Cradle, Myah Epps and Ayse Melek Demirer as part of their 2026 recruiting class.

Year 19 under head coach Jeff Walz was an incredibly successful campaign, one where they finished 29-8 overall for their 16th consecutive 20-win season. Louisville also started conference play at 11-0 for their longest ever undefeated start to ACC play, which was part of a 14-game win streak during the middle portion of the year. The Cardinals also got back to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023, before ultimately falling to Michigan.

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(Photo of Carys Baker: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)