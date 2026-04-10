Report: Two ACC Women's Basketball Transfers to Visit Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville women's basketball program is shaping up to have a busy weekend when it comes to hosting transfer portal visitors.

Former Virginia Tech forward Carys Baker and former NC State guard Zamareya "Zam" Jones are both set to visit the Cardinals this weekend, according to 247Sports' Dushawn London.

Louisville is now in line to host three transfers this upcoming weekend. Former Tennessee guard/forward Deniya Prawl is also set to visit UofL's campus.

Baker was one of the top players in the ACC this past season, taking home Second-Team All-ACC honors. Starting all 33 of Virginia Tech's games, the 6-foot-2 forward was the Hokies' second-leading scorer and rebounder at 14.3 points and 6.9 boards per game, while also averaging 1.3 assists. She also shot 42.9 percent from the field and 37.9 percent on three-point attempts, the latter of which was third in the ACC.

The West Hartford, Conn. native spent three seasons in Blacksburg, and played in all 98 games during her time there. After averaging 3.4 points in 33 bench appearances as a true freshman, she made a massive jump for her sophomore campaign in 2024-25. That season, she averaged 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 32 starts.

As for Jones, she is also coming off of a breakout campaign as a sophomore. In 31 games and 30 starts, she put up the third-most points on the Wolfpack with 14.9, with her 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals both being second on the team. She also hauled in 3.3 rebounds per game, and shot 42.1 percent from the floor - including 36.6 percent on threes, the sixth-most in the ACC.

Like Baker, the Greenville N.C.'s native took a big step forward following her freshman season in 2024-25. Playing 30 games and making two starts that year, she averaged 7.1 points, 1.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds.

Louisville has seen three players enter the portal since it opened up this past Sunday, with guard Peyton Bradley plus forwards Isla Juffermans and Anaya Hardy opting to transfer. Fortunately the Cardinals are returning a large part of their core from the 2025-26 season. Head coach Jeff Walz announced following the NCAA Tournament that five players - Imari Berry, Elif Istanbulluoglu, Grace Mbugua and Mackenly Randolph, Tajianna Roberts - had already re-signed and would run it back.

Year 19 under head coach Jeff Walz was an incredibly successful campaign, one where they finished 29-8 overall for their 16th consecutive 20-win season. Louisville also started conference play at 11-0 for their longest ever undefeated start to ACC play, which was part of a 14-game win streak during the middle portion of the year. The Cardinals also got back to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023, before ultimately falling to Michigan.

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