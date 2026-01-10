ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program squandered a massive opportunity this past Tuesday. Hosting No. 6 Duke for a ranked matchup, the No. 20 Cardinals led 47-38 at the break, but were out-scored 46-26 in the second half to suffer an 84-73 loss.

Next up, Louisville continues their three-game home stand with a matchup against Boston College. Tip-off against the Eagles is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 10 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

With the matchup less than 24 hours away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Friday night, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Boston College. An updated report will also be released two hours before tip-off.

On the Louisville side of things, as expected, Mikel Brown Jr. is listed as "out" on the first report, and will miss his sixth straight game. The star true freshman point guard has been dealing with a lower back injury that was aggravated in the game against Memphis.

Amid social media rumors that he could be sitting out, as well as a published report that his injury came in the weight room, Brown clarified things on both front.

"Just to set the record straight, my back injury DID NOT happen in the weight room," Brown said in a post on Twitter/X. "This situation is something that happened before the Memphis game and I took some hard falls in the Memphis game that made it worse. Coach Eli is my guy, he hasn’t and never will do anything to put my health at risk. He has been the main person working with me everyday to get back on the court as soon as possible! I had to let everyone know the truth. I will be back soon."

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Boston College

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#0 Mikel Brown

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

Boston College Eagles

OUT

#11 Nick Petronio

#55 Jason Asemota

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

