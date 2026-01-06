Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Duke | Game 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After making a trip out to the West Coast following Christmas break, the Louisville men's basketball program is finally returning home to the KFC Yum! Center, and is set to take on Duke for a massive ranked showdown.

The Cardinals' games at Cal and Stanford this past week were on completely opposite ends of the spectrum. Louisville started the week with a decisive 90-70 victory against the Golden Bears, only to follow that up with an 80-76 upset loss to the Cardinal. UofL has not started 2-0 in conference play in four seasons.

Louisville has also dealt with the injury bug as of late. Star true freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. has missed the last four games due to a back injury, while sixth-year forward Kasean Pryor missed both games last week due to lingering issues in his knee.

As for the Blue Devils, year four under head coach Jon Scheyer got off to a very food start. Led by freshman phenom Cam Boozer, Duke won their first 11 games of the season, including quality wins vs. Kansas, Arkansas, Florida and Michigan State.

However, the Blue Devils have certainly looked vulnerable as of late. Their first loss of the season was an 82-81 decision vs. Texas Tech in Madison Square Garden back. In their two games since, they took down Georgia Tech and Florida State - who are a combined 15-15 on the season - by just 10 combined points.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

