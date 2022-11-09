Report: Louisville '23 Commits Kaleb Glenn, Curtis Williams Jr. Sign Letters of Intent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's two verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 are now officially in the fold.

La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn and Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr. each signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Cardinals on Wednesday, the first day of the week-long 2022 Early Signing Period, according to Rivals' Travis Graf.

The duo were Louisville's only commits in the cycle up to this point, with the class coming in as the No. 27 class in the country, according to 247Sports. Glenn chose Louisville over Indiana, Tennessee and Texas A&M; while Williams chose the Cardinals over finalists Florida State, Providence, Alabama and Xavier.

Before transferring to La Lumiere this past summer, Glenn spent the first three years of his high school career in the city of Louisville at Male High School, where he was one of the top players in the state of Kentucky. According to the 247Sports Composite, he ranks as the No. 14 small forward in the nation and No. 65 prospect in the Class of 2023.

Related: Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville SF Commit Kaleb Glenn

Averaging 21.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game as a junior, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing helped guide the Bulldogs to a 28-6 overall record, including a Region 7 championship and berth in the KHSAA Sweet 16.

The year before as a sophomore, despite Male playing just 11 games due to COVID-19, he averaged 20.5 points and 12.6 rebounds per game to earn an honorable mention on MaxPreps' Sophomore All-American team.

Glenn originally committed to Louisville in late September of 2021, while the program was under former head coach Chris Mack's leadership. Even after Mack and the university mutually parted ways in January, he remained steadfast in his commitment after meeting new head coach Kenny Payne.

"When I met (Payne) the first time, he was like, 'we're family.' I'm gonna help you get to where you want to be," Glenn told Louisville Report back in May. "That's what he's been preaching the whole time."

Glenn was the lone commit for Louisville in the cycle for just short of a full calendar year, until Williams committed in mid September. Williams was the first prospect in the class to commit to new head coach Kenny Payne, and third overall.

Williams, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound wing, had a good showing on the Nike EYBL circuit this past summer, averaging 11.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24 games for The Family. He ranks as the No. 15 small forward in the class and No. 69 prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Related: Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville SF Commit Curtis Williams Jr.

Payne and the rest of his staff inserted themselves into Williams' recruitment relatively late, but made up a ton of ground in a short amount of time. Williams was extended an offer from Louisville in July, two months after he had already announced his top six schools in May, and made him a priority target that eventually resulted in a commitment.

“Out of everybody, Louisville has definitely been recruiting met he hardest,” Williams told ZagsBlog earlier this summer. “I know that if I go there, I can just be myself. I can be Curtis. I really want to find a program where I can just be myself."

(Photo of Kaleb Glenn, Curtis Williams Jr. via University of Louisville Athletics

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter