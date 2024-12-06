How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Duke Blue Devils
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might be coming off of rough loss to Ole Miss in the SEC/ACC Challenge, but their next opponent poses an even tougher challenge, as they are now set to host Duke in their ACC opener.
Playing their first game since losing Kasean Pryor to the season with a torn ACL, the Cardinals had a rough going on both sides of the floor. They shot just 33.3 percent from the floor including 5-of-30 from three, allowed the Rebels to connect on 56.7 percent of their attempts, resulting in an 86-63 defeatiso for back-to-back losses.
As for the Blue Devils, it's been a little bit of an up-and-down first few weeks of the season, but have proven they're one of the top teams in the country. Both of their losses are by a combined eight points to teams currently ranked in the top-five of the AP Poll, and are coming off of a big time victory over No. 2 Auburn.
This will be the 25th all-time meeting between Louisville and Duke, with the Blue Devils owning a 15-9 advantage. The Cardinals are on a five-game losing streak in the series, having not won since an 80-73 decision in Durham back on Feb. 27, 2020
No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (5-3, 0-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
- TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of James Scott: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
