Report: Louisville Forward Isla Juffermans to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Offseason roster construction has officially begun for the Louisville women's basketball program.

Sophomore forward Isla Juffermans plans to enter her name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Talia Goodman.

Juffermans is the first Louisville player to announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The 15-day portal window does not officially open until Apr 6 - one day after the national championship.

The 6-foot-4 post player has spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals, but has seen minimal on-court time. As a true freshman in 2024-25, Juffermans played in 24 games, averaging 2.3 and 1.7 rebounds across 6.9 minutes played. This past season, she did not make a single appearance due to an unspecified leg injury.

A native of Coffs Harbour, Australia, Juffermans had a very promising prep career before joining Louisville. Not only did she average 18 points and 11 rebounds per game in 2024 with the NBL One Australian League, she had extensive experience with the Australian National Team.

While Juffermans is the second player to depart the program, after it was announced before the NCAA Tournament that Skylar Jones was no longer with the team, Louisville is not expected a mass portal exodus. In fact, head coach Jeff Walz announced last week that five players - Imari Berry, Elif Istanbulluoglu, Grace Mbugua and Mackenly Randolph, Tajianna Roberts - had already re-signed and would return for next season

Year 19 under head coach Jeff Walz was an incredibly successful campaign, one where they finished 29-8 overall for their 16th consecutive 20-win season. Louisville also started conference play at 11-0 for their longest ever undefeated start to ACC play, which was part of a 14-game win streak during the middle portion of the year. The Cardinals also got back to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023, before ultimately falling to Michigan.

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(Photo of Isla Juffermans: Timothy D. Easley/Special to the Courier-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)