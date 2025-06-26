Five-Star '27 SF Javon Bardwell Receives Louisville Offer

Louisville Report

Bardwell is the eighth 2027 prospect to be offered by the Cardinals.

Matthew McGavic

Dec 2, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Desert Mountain guard Javon Bardwell (24) against Sierra Canyon during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One day removed from extending a scholarship offer to the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2027, the Louisville men's basketball program has done the same with another five-star recruit in the cycle.

Phoenix (Ariz.) PHHoenix Prep forward Javon Bardwell announced early Wednesday morning that he too has been offered a scholarship to play for the Cardinals.

Louisville is just the eighth D1 school to formally offer Bardwell, joining Cal, Grand Canyon, Mississippi STate, Montana, Nevada, Texas Tech and UC Santa Barbara.

The 6-foot-6, 175-pound wing ranks as high as the No. 7 small forward and the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle, per 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 24 recruit in the nation.

Bardwell spent this past season with the Overtime Elite, and put together an efficient 2024-25 campaign. In 18 regular season games with the Dimaond Doves, he averaged 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 32.2 percent on three-point tries.

Bardwell is now the eighth 2027 prospect to officially be extended a scholarship offer by Louisville. This includes four of the top ten prospects in the cycle by the 247Sports Composite.

(Photo of Javon Bardwell: Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports

Matthew McGavic
