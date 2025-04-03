Louisville Guard Jayda Curry Declares for WNBA Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville women's basketball guard Jayda Curry has declared for the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft, she announced Wednesday on social media.
While a senior, Curry had explored the possibility of a potential return for a fifth year in college before officially declaring.
"Thank you to the city of Louisville for taking me in with open arms," Curry said in a post on Instagram. "Words can’t describe how blessed I am to have been a part of this program, this community, & this fanbase.
"I’m filled with so much love, humility, & thanks as iI move on to the next chapter of my life, and that’s truly all I could ask for."
The 5-foot-6 guard spent the first two seasons of her collegiate career at Cal before playing her final two at Louisville, earning First-Team All-ACC honors this past year. Playing in 27 games while making 19 starts as a senior, Curry was UofL's second-leading scorer at 14.4 points per game, while also averaging 3.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
In Louisville's second round NCAA Tournament matchup vs. TCU, Curry scored a career-high 41 points. It not only broke the program record for most points in an NCAA Tournament game, surpassing Angel McCoughtry's 35 points vs. North Carolina on Mar. 29, 2008, it tied for the fourth-most points in any game by a Cardinal.
Her final year in college was a bounce-back campaign following a 2023-24 season, her first as a Card, that was a down year by her standards. Curry played in all 34 games while making five starts that season, averaging 9.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game - all of which were career-lows.
The Corona, Calif native burst onto the scene as a freshman at Cal, getting named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year as a result. Starting all 23 games that season, she put up 18.6 points per game in her season to not only lead the Pac-12, but become the first freshman in conference history to lead the Pac-12 in scoring.
As a sophomore, Curry finished as the Golden Bears' leading scorer at 15.5 points per game, which was also good for sixth in the conference. She also tallied 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, earning a First-Team All-Pac-12 nod.
Louisville started year 18 under head coach Jeff Walz at just 6-5, but went on to win 14 of their next 15 games before alternating wins and losses over the final seven, finishing at 22-11 overall. The Cardinals took down Nebraska in their NCAA Tournament opener, but fell to Hailey Van Lith and TCU in the second round.
(Photo of Jayda Curry: Lucas Boland / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
