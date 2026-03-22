Pat Kelsey 'Proud' of Louisville's Effort, Admits Second Round Exit is 'Not the Standard'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball was able to at least win one game in the NCAA Tournament, unfortunately, they were unable to get out of the first weekend. Their 2025-26 season came to an end this past Saturday, getting dealt a 77-69 loss by Michigan State in the second round of the Big Dance.

On paper, the third seeded Spartans taking down the sixth-seeded Cardinals shouldn't come as much of a surprise, and not just because of seeding purposes. Michigan State has been known for their grit and physicality under head coach Tom Izzo, and that is just the kind of team that has given Louisville trouble this season.

In actuality, Louisville was able to hold their against Michigan State for the majority of the game. Instead of getting run off the floor, like Tennessee and Duke had done to them, the Cardinals went blow for blow with the Spartans for roughly 30-35 minutes.

While this newfound physical streak didn't ultimately materialize into a win, Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey was proud of the effort and fight his guys put forth to try and make it happen.

"Those guys, they left it all on the floor, and that's all you can ask of them," he said after the loss to Michigan State. "Every locker room in college basketball right now at this point of the season, I'm sure Coach Izzo or their trainer could come out and they could just talk about the thigh contusions and the fat ankles and the staples, and everybody is banged up, and our team is no different. I'm just so proud of them."

That being said, Kelsey knows that a second round exit in the NCAA Tournament is not what Louisville fans come to expect. Especially when considering what the preseason expectations for this team were.

Entering the 2025-26 season, the Cardinals were viewed as a consensus top-10 team by pretty much every major publications and pundit in college basketball. Between what Kelsey was able to accomplish in year one, on top of the assortment of talent both retained and brought in, Louisville was regarded by many to be a Final Four-caliber team.

Of course, the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.

While Louisville feasted on inferior opponents, they were punching bags against the cream of the crop on their schedule, finishing the season just 1-9 against Quad 1A opponents. Their efforts on defense and in the front court left much to be desired for swaths of the season as well. Oh, and star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. missed 14 games due to a back injury, including the entire postseason, with UofL going 8-6 during the games Brown was sidelined.

Kelsey's first team as the head coach Louisville last season, which resulted in the Cards making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years, seemed to expedite the rebuilding process following the Kenny Payne era. Some would say it's preposterous to put Final Four and national championship standards on a program just two years removed from going 12-52 in Payne's two years, but given the circumstances, it didn't seem out of line.

At the risk of stating the obvious, getting bounced in the second round of the Big Dance is far from meeting those expectations - or the historical standards of the Louisville basketball program. Kelsey isn't shying away from coming up short.

"We're well aware at the University of Louisville what the standard is in our city for our program," Kelsey said. "Losing at this round in this game is not the standard, and we understand that. But these guys have a whole bunch to be proud of. We haven't advanced in the tournament in this tradition rich, one of the best brands in college basketball, in eight or nine years, and this team did this over this weekend, and that's something that they should be very, very proud of."

As for what comes next? After Kelsey takes some time to reflect, then begins the arduous process of building next year's team.

Of Louisville's 13 scholarship players, five of them - Ryan Conwell, J'Vonne Hadley, Aly Khalifa, Isaac McKneely and Kobe Rodgers - have exhausted their eligibility. Kasean Pryor has the opportunity to take advantage of a redshirt season and return, but in all likelihood will not. Brown technically has eligibility left, but is likely heading to the NBA Draft.

That leaves just six players to realistically build around: Mouhamed Camara, Sananda Fru, London Johnson, Khani Rooths, Adrian Wooley and Vangelis Zougris. Of this group, only four of them - Fru, Rooths, Wooley and Zougris - even saw the floor with the other two redshirting the season. Plus, there's always the possibility of someone entering the portal when the 14-day window opens on Apr. 7.

While there is plenty of work to be done, Kelsey is ready to take the challenge head on.

"The end of the season is the time to reflect and figure out what you need to get better at," he said. "I think any competitor or anybody that wants to be great at what they do, they're always going to take a step back when the season ends, get above the trees, self-evaluate, evaluate your processes, evaluate everything. Everybody does that. Man, the wound is still fresh. We just lost. To me, my whole mindset right now is on loving on these guys that are distraught and crying up here because they just played their last collegiate basketball game.

"Proud of what we've built over the last two years. ... Unless you stand on that podium and the confetti is coming down, you don't meet the standard. There's three National Championships at Louisville. I'm well aware. I know what I signed up for. I'm proud of the last two years. Those were fun teams to coach, great kids, did a lot for this city, with last year's revival team, this year we won a team in the tournament.

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(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Mark Konezny - Imagn Images)

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